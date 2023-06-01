Moto RAZR+ Hands-On: The New Dual Screen Standard

Both phones have a dual camera setup on the back, and a single selfie camera on the front, offering the same selfie and wide-angle cameras. As mentioned previously, only the main shooter is different between both phones. I took the opportunity to shoot a quick set of photos on the balcony at the Moto event to get a preview of how the cameras will work.

Before I get into it though, I should mention that both phones, and especially the RAZR were running pre-production software, so these results are not necessarily the same as what you'll get from the phone when it ships.

Adam Doud/SlashGear

In these photo samples, the Moto RAZR is on the left and the Moto RAZR+ is on the right. Both have been enlarged to 100% crops. Both photos are perfectly fine in these optimal lighting conditions, but interesting enough, you actually get a bit more detail out of the RAZR's larger camera sensor. Specifically, the windows in the buildings are a little more clear and well-defined than what you get from the RAZR+.

Adam Doud/SlashGear

Moto uses the wide-angle camera as a macro lens (left), and as you can see, the camera can pick up a lot of detail in the foreground, but the background is pixelated and messy in a generally unappealing way. I actually got a better macro shot using the main lens (right) with better bokeh in the background.

Adam Doud/SlashGear

As for the selfie camera, both phones perform very well when there's good lighting (left). For one series of shots, I took selfies with a strong backlight, and the HDR gave everything in the background a weird greenish hue. Moto might have to work on the color science for those HDR shots, and we'll see when our full review comes out later this month.