Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Leak Leaves Little To The Imagination A Week Before Launch

Motorola is unveiling its next-generation foldable smartphones on June 1, 2023. While we already have a fair idea of the design language of the upcoming Razr foldables, thanks to leaked CAD renders, Motorola has been quite successful at keeping the press renders of these phones under wraps. However, with less than a week left for the official unveiling, it was only a matter of time before someone leaked these renders to the general public.

Here's very little bit about the Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra with it's 6.9in 1080p foldable screen with up to 165 Hz refresh rate and the new 3.6in outer screen https://t.co/pc4D6ic5Pe — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 23, 2023

In Motorola's case, the latest Razr-related leak comes from popular German tech blog Winfuture, a platform with a long history of leaking press renders right before product launches. The blog recently shared what it claims to be press renders of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. In addition to these yet-unseen press renders, the blog also leaked some of the key hardware specs of this premium Galaxy Z Flip rival.

For the uninitiated, the Razr 40 Ultra is likely to be the pricier of two upcoming foldable Motorola phones, and will be positioned as its flagship foldable offering for 2023. In addition to this Ultra variant, Motorola is likely to launch a standard Motorola Razr 40 as well.