Motorola's Next Razr Set For June Reveal

After months of rumors and unverified leaks, we finally have a launch date for Motorola's next generation of Razr foldable phones. That's right; we said "phones" because Motorola may launch two new Razr devices soon. The confirmation for the launch date for Motorola's upcoming foldables came from the company's official global Twitter account, which recently shared a launch teaser for the new devices.

Besides confirming June 1, 2023, as the launch date, the teaser also shows two Razr devices at the beginning of the clip, indicating that we could see two new Razr devices this year. While Motorola is yet to reveal the naming scheme for its upcoming foldable phones, we have discussed the possibility of these devices being called the Motorola Razr Plus and the Motorola Razr Lite.

There are rumors about these phones receiving a "Razr 40" branding, aligning Motorola's foldable phones with its flagship Edge 40 series. If Motorola goes ahead with the Razr 40 branding, the phone's premium variant could become the "Razr 40 Ultra". Accordingly, the standard model could be called the Motorola Razr 40.

Since Motorola has yet to issue official launch invites, we still do not know where this event will occur. However, the tweet has also been retweeted by Motorola's U.S. Twitter handle, giving us the first hint that these foldables could officially make it to the U.S. market, where it will chiefly compete against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and its upcoming successor, the Galaxy Z Fold 5.