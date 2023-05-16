Motorola's Next Razr Set For June Reveal
After months of rumors and unverified leaks, we finally have a launch date for Motorola's next generation of Razr foldable phones. That's right; we said "phones" because Motorola may launch two new Razr devices soon. The confirmation for the launch date for Motorola's upcoming foldables came from the company's official global Twitter account, which recently shared a launch teaser for the new devices.
Besides confirming June 1, 2023, as the launch date, the teaser also shows two Razr devices at the beginning of the clip, indicating that we could see two new Razr devices this year. While Motorola is yet to reveal the naming scheme for its upcoming foldable phones, we have discussed the possibility of these devices being called the Motorola Razr Plus and the Motorola Razr Lite.
Flip the script. June 1. pic.twitter.com/gOhSmzhGzL
— motorola (@Moto) May 16, 2023
There are rumors about these phones receiving a "Razr 40" branding, aligning Motorola's foldable phones with its flagship Edge 40 series. If Motorola goes ahead with the Razr 40 branding, the phone's premium variant could become the "Razr 40 Ultra". Accordingly, the standard model could be called the Motorola Razr 40.
Since Motorola has yet to issue official launch invites, we still do not know where this event will occur. However, the tweet has also been retweeted by Motorola's U.S. Twitter handle, giving us the first hint that these foldables could officially make it to the U.S. market, where it will chiefly compete against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and its upcoming successor, the Galaxy Z Fold 5.
What to expect from Motorola Razr 40 series in 2023
Based on what we gathered from earlier rumors, the premium variant of the 2023 Motorola Razr will almost certainly feature a more prominent outer display than its predecessors. This display could cover the entirety of the phone's upper panel. Also evident from previous leaks is the likelihood that the phone's display will wrap around its dual rear camera setup and the flash module.
It is still too early to say if Motorola intends to implement new use cases for the larger display of the 2023 Motorola Razr. In addition, it is also unclear whether the cheaper variant of the phone will get the same external display as the premium version.
Meanwhile, leaked specifications of the 2023 Motorola Razr premium version indicate that it could come powered by Qualcomm's flagship from 2022 — the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. While this is still a high-speed chip, it has been superseded by the newer and improved Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. While it's too soon to talk about the prospective pricing of these phones, it would be interesting to see how Motorola intends to position these new devices once launched. Given the likelihood of Samsung also refreshing the Galaxy Z Flip series a few months from now, the flip foldable space is undoubtedly set for an exciting showdown in 2023.