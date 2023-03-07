Samsung Galaxy Fold 5: Features The Next Foldable Desperately Needs To Have

The first mass-market foldable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Fold, came out in 2019. Since then, Samsung has grown with successive yearly iterations, with over 62% of the foldable market as of August 2022. The company is far from done, with forward-looking statements saying that it expects over 50% of its premium smartphone shipments to be foldable devices in the coming years. That is possible, even with the $1,800 starting price of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which could be called the most refined foldable on the market.

The problem is competitors are starting to catch up. While Samsung had a head start and has immense display technology know-how, almost every other smartphone maker has at least one foldable out. The notable exceptions are Apple, which has accrued rumors about foldable devices for years but with no sign of any prototypes, and Google, rumored to have a foldable Pixel in the works. Many other Android manufacturers and their sub-brands, including Oppo, Xiaomi, and Huawei, have devices ready to battle with the Fold range once they can get their products certified outside of China.

We've got some thoughts about how Samsung could keep its grasp on the foldable market by making the Galaxy Z Fold 5 the best foldable ever.