Oppo Refreshes Foldable Find N2 Lineup, Launches A Galaxy Z Flip Rival

One year after Oppo entered the world of foldable smartphones with the Oppo Find N, the company has just showcased its next-generation foldable phones at its yearly Inno Day event in China. The new devices announced today include the Oppo Find N2 — successor to the first-gen Find N from 2021 — and a brand new flip phone called the Oppo Find N2 Flip. In its second-gen avatar, the Oppo Find N2 incorporates several feature upgrades and refinements aimed at making the phone even better than the original Find N from last year.

For those unaware, the first-gen Oppo Find N received positive reviews from reviewers and consumers (including us at SlashGear). However, the phone did not officially make it to markets outside of China. Nevertheless, most people who used the Find N were impressed by the device's manageable foldable screen size and usable external display. In addition, the Oppo Find N also offered good performance and excellent camera features at a competitive (for foldable smartphones) $1,200 price tag.

Given the positive response it received for the original Find N from last year, the company has chosen to retain the same design characteristics on the Find N2. In addition, Oppo seems to have made significant efforts to make the Find N lighter than its predecessor while not compromising on its build quality. While Oppo hasn't said whether the Find N2 will get an international launch, the company confirmed that its first flip phone — the Oppo Find N2 Flip — will be launched globally in the coming months.