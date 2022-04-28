Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2 May Have Just Made Its First Appearance

It's been just over a year since Xiaomi announced its first foldable smartphone — the Mi Mix Fold. Given the growing interest in foldable smartphones and the success of Samsung's foldable lineup, we should have seen a successor to the Mi Mix Fold by now. However, Xiaomi seems to be taking a cautious approach with its foldable plans and has seemingly delayed the launch of the rumored Mi Mix Fold 2 this year. It would appear that the company is still working on fine-tuning key aspects of this upcoming smartphone before the device is ready for primetime. This is another reason why the Mi Mix Fold 2 has managed to elude smartphone leakers who scourge obscure corners of the internet to look for references to upcoming devices.

However, earlier today, an XDA member came across images of a device that could be the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2. The images of what is likely to be Xiaomi's next-generation foldable smartphone were hidden deep within the latest Chinese builds of MIUI. Before you get too excited, let us warn you that the images only provide a silhouette of the upcoming device. However, they are detailed enough to make out certain design aspects of the device and tell us how different it would be compared to the first generation Mi Mix Fold.