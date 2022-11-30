How To Use Flex Mode On The Galaxy Z Fold 4, And Why You Might Want To

Flex Mode is a one-of-a-kind feature on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from Samsung's latest line of foldable flagships. Samsung has engineered the device's hinge to hold its position at preset angles. Flex Mode utilizes the phone's hinge folded in the halfway up position, turning it into a tiny pocketable laptop, improving the UI and functionality by giving you a more traditional full-size computer experience. It works with many first-party Samsung apps and a few third-party apps, but you can still use it with most unsupported apps too.

Depending on the app you've pulled up, either the UI layout re-arranges to use the two halves of the display better, or you get controls (like a touchpad and quick toggles) to navigate and interact with the app. Paired with Samsung's enhanced multi-screen mode, Flex Mode can take multitasking to the next level (via Samsung).

Flex Mode turns the lower half of the phone into a stable tripod for the cameras for better video calling, vlogging, and long-exposure photography, according to Samsung. It also provides a view unobstructed by controls and seek bars when watching media. With some apps on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the UI elements can appear on the pesky crease on the main screen when viewed normally, but Flex Mode lets you split the UI right down the crease, avoiding that problem entirely. Here's how you can use Flex Mode on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.