Sony Xperia 1 IV Squeezes A Real Optical Zoom Into A Phone

Sony has today lifted the covers from its latest flagship phone, the Xperia I IV. Among all the bells and whistles that it brings to the table, the continuous optical zoom capability is something that smartphone photography enthusiasts will definitely want to experience, but not before paying a handsome premium of $1,600. Sony has armed the Xperia I IV with a variable focal length telephoto zoom camera that offers a seamless magnification experience with minimal loss in image quality.

The Xperia I IV comes equipped with a 12-megapixel telephoto camera backed by a 1/3.5-inch Exmor RS sensor and a periscope-style folded lens system. At the heart of this array are two lenses with f/2.3 and f/2.8 apertures that allow a lossless optical zoom adjustment between 85mm and 125mm. This is a continuous optical zoom output with moving lens elements, which means there is no digital cropping, and zooming in/out will be a lossless quality experience.

On the Sony Xperia 1 III, Sony fitted a variable focal length lens array, but the zoom value was fixed and there was no seamless transition. On the Xperia 1 IV, users can choose any focal length equivalent between 85mm and 125mm. When factoring in hybrid and digital zoom, Sony's latest flagship offers a zoom transition range between 16mm to 375mm. And to ensure that zooming in or out doesn't produce a blurry mess due to hand movements, the entire telephoto camera system is supported by optical image stabilization.