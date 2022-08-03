Android Smartphones Are Poised For A Major Memory Upgrade

Onboard storage modules on smartphones have been getting progressively faster over the past few years. From older, slower eMMC storage, most mid-range smartphones have moved to the much faster UFS standard. Most modern smartphones feature the 4-year-old UFC 3.0 standard, which debuted in 2018, while the newer flagships have moved on to the even faster UFS 3.1 standard — which made its debut two years ago — in 2020.

Nearly two years on, it seems the smartphone storage arena is set for a significant speed bump. In May 2022, Samsung's semiconductor division announced its intentions to announce the first UFS 4.0 memory modules before the end of 2022. On August 2, 2022, the company announced that mass production of the first of the UFS 4.0 memory modules will commence starting this month.

Interestingly, this announcement comes just a week before Samsung's smartphone division intends to launch the company's next generation of foldable smartphones — the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Flip 4. While Samsung is yet to confirm if these two devices will get UFS 4.0 storage, chances of that happening are low, given that Samsung will only begin mass producing these memory modules this month.

A good contender for the UFS 4.0-based storage would be the next generation of flagship devices set to launch either by the end of 2022 or all through 2023 and 2024. For example, if Samsung sticks to the release schedule it's run by over the past half-decade, their next generation of Galaxy S series devices will quite likely launch just in time to come loaded with this faster flash storage standard.