Motorola Introduces The New 'Edge 40 Pro'

Motorola has long been relegated to the budget and midrange sectors of the smartphone market despite being the third-largest smartphone brand in the U.S. Motorola's high-end Edge lineup was headed up last year by the Edge 30 Ultra, which was chock-full of bells and whistles, including a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 144 Hz, 1250-nit OLED display, and a versatile camera system.

The newly-announced Motorola Edge 40 Pro builds on the success of the previous devices in the Edge lineup, delivering top-tier hardware and features that should live up to its flagship pricing. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM take care of daily tasks.

Camera systems have been a strong selling point in the smartphone market lately. The Motorola Edge 40 Pro has a 50 MP primary camera with OIS and PDAF, a 50 MP ultrawide camera, and a 12 MP 2x telephoto portrait camera. The ultrawide sensor features autofocus, which can double as a macro camera for detailed close-ups. Motorola has chosen to go with a rather overkill 60 MP image sensor for selfies.

Gaming and consuming media on the Edge 40 Pro should also be a treat thanks to its 6.67-inch, 165 Hz, FHD+ OLED display that supports Dolby Vision HDR and stereo speakers with spatial audio.