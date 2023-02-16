Hidden Motorola Edge Features That Will Make Your Phone Even Better

The Edge 2022 is one of Motorola's latest offerings in its premium smartphone lineup that started almost 3 years ago with the original Motorola Edge. The name 'Edge' initially signified the phone's curved screen at the edges, giving it a fancy high-end look, but this trend was quickly killed off after negative reception.

Motorola has now fully adopted a flat-screen design despite the "Edge" in the phone's name. But to this day, it is still high-end, but not quite a flagship device with a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC, a high refresh rate OLED screen, wireless charging, and a capable camera setup.

It is not to be confused with the Motorola Edge+ 5G 2022, which is simply an enhanced version of this phone and a true flagship complete with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 8K video recording, and all other top-notch bells and whistles.

One of the things that Motorola phones stand out for is their vanilla-esque software. These phones feature Motorola's My UX skin, which brings a near-stock Android experience like Google's Pixel phones.

But you can take your software experience even further with some of Motorola's hidden features that make the phone even better to use.

Here are 12 features you can use to kick things up a notch.