Leaked Motorola Razr Renders Give A Glimpse Of What The New Foldable Might Look Like

More than three years after Samsung launched its first foldable smartphone, the company's domination in the foldable space has been largely left unchallenged. While several companies have announced and launched foldable smartphones, none of them are as widely available as the devices from Samsung, with the majority of Chinese-made foldable phones only sold in China and select markets outside of China.

The only company offering some semblance of competition to Samsung in the foldables space is Motorola with its Razr-branded foldable phones. However, the first few iterations of the foldable Motorola devices were marred by poor performance, technical issues, and unrealistic pricing. Motorola was also highly irregular at launching new successors to the original Razr even as Samsung continued to launch newer, improved iterations of its foldable devices. In fact, the 2022 edition of the Motorola Razr wasn't even launched in one of Motorola's most important markets — the USA.

While it was smooth sailing for Samsung in the foldable space until now, a handful of recent developments indicate things are getting tougher for the Korean smartphone maker in 2023. To begin, this year could see several Chinese-made foldable phones make their international debut. Take the case of the just-launched Oppo Find N2 series of foldable phones, upcoming devices from Honor, and twin foldable devices from OnePlus. Motorola is also likely to join the fray this time around — and, according to a recent report by the good folks at TheTechOutlook, the company is cooking up a cracker of a foldable phone for 2023.