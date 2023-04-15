Motorola Razr Lite Foldable Appears In Leak

The source report mentions that the renders have been modeled after a "testing stage prototype," meaning some design tweaks might be executed down the road and the final retail-ready units could look a bit different. The biggest difference between the Moto Razr Plus and its Lite variant, if the renders are to be believed, is the secondary screen on the back of the device. The Lite model is shown with a polished black strip at the back, which houses the dual camera lenses and a screen. The rear display appears quite small, and it looks like it would only serve well for showing the time, notification icons, and other basic information like call alerts.

Motorola's Razr Plus, on the other hand, is expected to feature a large secondary screen that covers almost the entire upper half of the rear panel. The two camera lenses appear to have been fitted after drilling circular cutouts in the secondary display panel. However, neither phone has been launched yet, and in the absence of any truly credible information it's hard to predict when exactly these two Razr-series foldable phones will hit the shelves. Still, keep in mind that Motorola has yet to officially confirm plans for a "Lite" foldable phone, so process this latest leak with a fair bit of skepticism.