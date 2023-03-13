Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: An Increasingly Impressive Foldable Phone

Foldable phones have been in a race to feel as normal as a slab phone right since the beginning. The point has been to have as little "foldable tax" as possible. A folding phone shouldn't be worse than a normal phone only because it folds in half, and the Find N2 Flip makes a decent effort at that.

The proof is in the crease. The Oppo Find N2 Flip has the smoothest feeling crease on a foldable yet, and one that is noticeably better than the Samsung Galaxy Flip 4. You can't really see the crease unless you hold it off-axis, and you can barely feel it when you scroll. This is the biggest selling point of this phone — the fact that the screen looks and feels nearly flat (or normal, if you prefer) when unfolded.

Palash Volvoikar/SlashGear

The phone also folds completely flat. There are no gaps at the fold, which is pleasantly surprising given the nearly flat crease. The flat crease and the flat fold put together feels like a landmark achievement in foldable phone engineering, especially since Samsung doesn't seem to have achieved it yet.

The hinge is very sturdy. It doesn't have the same levels of articulation as the Z Flip 4 — but feels great. I found it to be stable at 90 degrees, where it sits just right. However, it's a bit prone to gravity and will flop down and close if the phone is not resting flat on its bottom half.

The same happens the other way around if you push the hinge beyond around 110 degrees. In practical use, however, this hinge will serve you well, and it doesn't have the delicate feel I've seen with other flip phones.