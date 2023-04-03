The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Is Set For A Big Cover Screen Upgrade

Since they arrived in 2019, Samsung's foldable smartphones have undergone iterative upgrades. As a result, the company's current lineup of foldable phones — the vertically folding Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the clamshell-styled Galaxy Z Flip 4 — have remained unchanged design-wise, despite receiving several upgrades in terms of their build and software. Given Samsung's position in the foldable smartphone space, this consistency has worked well until now.

However, with Chinese foldable phones from players like OPPO and Honor gradually catching up to Samsung in features and capabilities, it seems Samsung is finally acting. If we are to believe fresh rumors coming from the usually trustworthy folks at Sammobile, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 will likely feature a significant design overhaul — starting with an all-new, larger cover display.

The last time the cover screen of the Galaxy Z Flip lineup saw a size update was in 2021 when the Galaxy Z Flip 3's cover screen was updated to a 1.9-inch panel from the measly 1.1-inch panel used on its predecessor. In 2022, when Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the size of the cover display remained unchanged. Sammobile's new report indicates that Samsung will finally do away with this 1.9-inch panel to make way for a much larger cover display. Sammobile stopped short of sharing this panel's actual dimensions—but added that it could measure between 3 to 4 inches across. The publication also shared a mockup of what it claims to be the next-gen Galaxy Z Flip 5.