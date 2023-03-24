Samsung's Surprise Package For 2023 Could Be A Tri-Folding Phone

Samsung continues to be a leader in the foldable smartphone segment, after virtually creating the segment in 2019. As of 2023, the company offers consumers two distinct foldables: the vertically-folding Galaxy Z Fold series, and the clamshell/flip phone style Galaxy Z Flip series. While these two form factors have proven highly successful for the company, Samsung has been exploring other foldable form factors for a while now. In fact, rumors suggest Samsung's 2023 foldable lineup could include an entirely new foldable device.

Noted Indian leaker Yogesh Brar has made several claims about Samsung's 2023 plans. Brar claims that Samsung is not too keen on releasing the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE in 2023. Yogesh didn't reveal the reasons behind Samsung's sudden lack of interest in its Fan Edition phones, but went on to share that the company could launch a tri-folding phone this year, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z 5 Flip. Brar also claimed that the company's Flip and Fold series would continue to incorporate several improvements.

As for the tri-folding device, Brar hasn't shared any other details like specs or price for the phone. That being said, Samsung has been experimenting with various form factors for several years now, with the tri-folding design being one of them.