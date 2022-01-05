Samsung foldable and slidable display prototypes show Galaxy’s flexible future

Samsung made waves in the mobile industry with its Galaxy Z Flip and Fold smartphones, two foldable models that have since received next-generation upgrades. This is only the starting point for Samsung’s foldable and otherwise flexible display aspirations, however, and the company has made that extra clear as part of its CES 2022 showcase.

Samsung Display Korea

The foldable prototype display shows off multiple different design styles, including a laptop-like device, tri-fold and z-fold tablets, and even a smart speaker that is wrapped with a flexible display rather than a speaker grille. Though none of these products are on the market right now, they hint at the kind of devices we may see from Samsung in the relatively near future.

Samsung indicates that it wants to target the business market in addition to consumers with some of its flexible display products. The foldable laptop-like display was highlighted as one potential example of a business device, with Samsung noting that the flexibility would allow IT workers to quickly transition from using the device as a laptop to a full-size monitor.

This folding laptop-like device is referred to as the “Flex Note” and, Samsung says, it features a 17.3-inch flexible OLED panel that, when folded, offers the same form factor as a 13-inch laptop. A folding portable monitor isn’t the only unique potential use for this OLED display tech, however, and the company’s 12.4-inch smart speaker prototype is arguably the best example of what is possible. This model is cylindrical with a flexible display wrapped around the core.

Using a companion smartphone app, Samsung explains that its AI-powered speaker can unfold to transform into a large, flat display, effectively making it a smart display. The company also showed off a variation of this concept with a device it calls the “Slidable” — put simply, it’s a smartphone with a side panel that can slide outward during times when the user needs more screen real estate.

The downside is that Samsung hasn’t revealed any plans to bring any of these prototype devices to the market, at least not yet. Each device is a concept intended to showcase the company’s flexible OLED display technology and provide a look at some of the ways these panels can be utilized.

Not all of the concepts are new, as well; we previously saw the z-fold-style concept back in August 2021, for example. Consumers who want to experience the tech for themselves should check out the two foldable devices Samsung has brought to the market: the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.