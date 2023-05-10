Google Pixel Fold Hands-On: The Good, The Bad, And The Creased

The Google Pixel Fold is an interesting piece of hardware, and not necessarily entirely in a good way. We've been waiting for Google to release a foldable device for a few years now — ever since it revealed that it was working on tuning bits of Android to work specifically with this emerging new sort of hardware. Now that the device is here, it's not clear that Google's first mobile foldable display-toting device was kept in the over long enough.

In May 2021, the Google device codenamed "Passport" was leaked — right around the same time Google released some new foldable software tools for Android at that year's Google I/O. Not much other than the name was leaked at that time, but given the size of a standard official government passport and the previously-revealed work Google had done on Android's foldable future, the dots seemed to connect.

Now here in May 2023, Google's revealed that it has a foldable Pixel phone and that it is prepared to release it soon very soon. Today we got to get our hands on the Google Pixel Fold for the first time.