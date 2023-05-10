Google Pixel 7a Review: Flat, Solid, And Smart

The Google Pixel 7a has a 6.1-inch display, effectively the same as the Google Pixel 6a — with one important difference. The Google Pixel 6a could activate a sort-of-real 90Hz refresh rate if owners were willing to go through with a bit of hacking — with a special flashing of a beta of Android 13, and so forth. The Google Pixel 7a ignores the workarounds and offers a 90Hz refresh rate officially — start in Settings, go to Display, and fine Smooth Display — just as easy as it is with any higher-end Pixel.

The display on this Pixel 7a is perfectly generous for a smartphone released in 2023 — even if we're not just considering the price of the device. If you're absolutely dedicated to having a display that's higher definition than FHD+, you'll want to look to the Pixel 7 or 7 Pro, but the brightness, color, and size of the 7a's display should do the trick for most modern smartphone users.

The front and back of the device are protected by Gorilla Glass 3, while the sides, the buttons, and the camera array bridge at the back are all aluminum. The device is lovely to hold and behold, both with and without one of Google's own fitted Pixel cases.