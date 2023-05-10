Pixel Fold: How Google's First Foldable Phone Stacks Up To The Galaxy Z Fold 4

In 2019, Samsung bulldozed its way into the world of foldable phones with the Galaxy Z Fold. Since then, the Korean smartphone major has dominated the foldable space and diversified into flip-style foldable phones. The only competition to Samsung in the foldable space came from Motorola's Razr foldable series. And while there have been excellent foldable phones from Chinese brands like Huawei, Honor, OPPO, and Xiaomi, most foldables from these companies were restricted to select markets. None officially made it to the U.S.

Google's decision to launch a foldable smartphone of its own — the Google Pixel Fold — is changing all that. For the first time, Samsung must contend with serious competition from a formidable rival. Going by what we know about the Pixel Fold, the device looks like a significant attempt from Google with the potential to disrupt the foldable space. And while a glance at the spec sheet does reveal some chinks in the Pixel Fold's armor — especially when it comes to the processor — there is no denying that the Pixel Fold has the potential to more than make up for this flaw with its supposedly better "Pixel-grade" cameras.

As things stand now, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is no longer the default choice for anyone seeking a full-sized foldable phone. The addition of the Google Pixel Fold to this mix has spiced up things in the foldable space, given that both the devices retail for near-identical price tags starting at approximately $1800.