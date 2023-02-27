Honor's Magic Vs Foldable Gets New Global Launch Pricing

Chinese smartphone brands seem to be dominating the scenes at MWC 2023. One day after Xiaomi launched a plethora of devices — including smartphones, wireless earbuds, and an electric scooter — it was the turn of former Huawei sub-brand Honor to announce its refreshed product lineup.

The newly launched handsets from Honor include two devices from the company's flagship Honor 5 lineup — the Honor Magic 5 Pro — as well as it's less expensive sibling, the Honor Magic 5. In addition to these two devices, the company also announced an even cheaper device called the Honor Magic 5 Lite, which will only be launched in select European markets.

The Honor Magic 5 Pro is a true flagship smartphone powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It packs a formidable triple camera setup that uses three 50MP sensors for the primary, ultra-wide, and telephoto cameras.

Powering all this potent hardware is a massive 5,000 mAh battery that supports 66W wired and 50W wireless charging. The less expensive device, the Honor Magic 5, is also powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, but skimps on certain camera features — besides getting a non-curved display.

In addition to these new smartphones, Honor also chose MWC to announce the wider availability of its second-generation foldable smartphone, the Honor Magic Vs. Honor originally announced this new smartphone back in November 2022 as a China-only smartphone. Nearly three months later, the device seems to be finally ready to make its global debut.