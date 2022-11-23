Honor Magic Vs Gives Samsung's Galaxy Fold Some Flexible Competition

Honor has today launched its latest foldable phone in China, and this one actually looks like a more polished device of its kind compared to Samsung's acclaimed Galaxy Z Fold series. Before we get into the specs comparison, it's worth celebrating the impressive engineering achievements that Honor has managed to cram into its device.

Starting with the design, the Honor Magic Vs is just 12.99mm across when folded, compared to the 15.8mm thickness of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Another notable achievement is the Honor foldable's gapless design. The company claims that when the Magic Vs is shut fold, there is no gap between either half of the phone. Samsung's foldables haven't been able to figure that out across four generations of its book-style and clamshell phones.

Going a step further, Honor says that despite a gapless design, there is no screen crease to be seen on the Honor Vs screen, which is again quite a monumental achievement given the notoriously fragile nature of foldable screens. Over at the back, the number components in the all-crucial hinge mechanism have gone from 94 to just 4, but Honor says it didn't have to sacrifice the strength and longevity while simplifying the engineering underneath. Samsung claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 can survive 2,000 folding cycles, but Honor has just doubled up on that as well, with a claimed durability worth 400,000 folds for the Magic Vs smartphone.