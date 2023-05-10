Pixel Fold Fully Revealed: 7.6-Inch Display, Tensor G2, 24-Hour Battery Life

Google has finally lifted the covers from the innards of its first foldable phone, the Pixel Fold. It's nothing extraordinary, especially given the phone's $1,799 asking price, but the whole package isn't disappointing either. Leading the charge is Google's own Tensor G2 SoC, ticking alongside 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage, but a 128GB storage variant is on the table, as well.

The company has fitted a 4,821 mAh battery inside the Pixel Fold, which it claims can last an impressive 24 hours on a single charge. The phone's wired fast charging capability is capped at 30W, which is fairly standard for foldable phones, and there is support for wireless charging, too. Android 13 handles things on the software side, with some neat add-ons like complimentary Google One VPN at no extra cost and a minimum of 5 years of assured software updates.

Google

The Pixel Fold comes in Obsidian and Porcelain colors, and employs premium materials like Gorilla Glass Victus on the cover display as well as the rear panel, while the surrounding frame is made out of polished aluminum. The hinge parts of the IPX8-certified phone are made out of stainless steel, while the fingerprint sensor is integrated into the power button. Notably, the face unlock facility is only available for the cover display camera, and not the one nestled between the two halves of the inner flexible display.