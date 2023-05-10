Pixel Fold Fully Revealed: 7.6-Inch Display, Tensor G2, 24-Hour Battery Life
Google has finally lifted the covers from the innards of its first foldable phone, the Pixel Fold. It's nothing extraordinary, especially given the phone's $1,799 asking price, but the whole package isn't disappointing either. Leading the charge is Google's own Tensor G2 SoC, ticking alongside 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage, but a 128GB storage variant is on the table, as well.
The company has fitted a 4,821 mAh battery inside the Pixel Fold, which it claims can last an impressive 24 hours on a single charge. The phone's wired fast charging capability is capped at 30W, which is fairly standard for foldable phones, and there is support for wireless charging, too. Android 13 handles things on the software side, with some neat add-ons like complimentary Google One VPN at no extra cost and a minimum of 5 years of assured software updates.
The Pixel Fold comes in Obsidian and Porcelain colors, and employs premium materials like Gorilla Glass Victus on the cover display as well as the rear panel, while the surrounding frame is made out of polished aluminum. The hinge parts of the IPX8-certified phone are made out of stainless steel, while the fingerprint sensor is integrated into the power button. Notably, the face unlock facility is only available for the cover display camera, and not the one nestled between the two halves of the inner flexible display.
Focus on the Pixel experience, not hardware beef
Talking about the display, the outer OLED panel(2092 x 1080 pixels) measures 5.8 inches across, with a rather wide aspect ratio of 17.4:9 and a peak brightness output of 1,200 nits. The inner foldable panel is a 7.6-inch OLED screen (2208 x 1840 pixels) with some sizeable bezels at the top and bottom, capable of delivering 1,450 nits of peak brightness. Both panels offer a peak refresh rate of 120Hz for smooth scrolling and content viewing experience.
The imaging hardware is headlined by a 48-megapixel optically-stabilized camera with a half-inch sensor underneath. It sits alongside a 10.8-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera that delivers an impressive 5x optical zoom output and 20x SuperRes zoom range. The outer selfie camera relies on a 9.5-megapixel sensor, while the one sandwiched between the foldable screen has a slightly smaller 8-megapixel sensor, but an identical 84-degrees field of view.
Photography tricks include Magic Eraser, the ability to unblur old photos with some predictive AI denoising and pixel upscaling, and 4K capture at 60fps. Unlike Samsung, Google isn't making any specific promises about the number of folds the phone can survive, aside from proudly announcing that the Pixel Fold's hinge system employs "multi-alloy steel construction" alongside a "custom dual-axis, quad-cam synchronized mechanism" to allow 180degree positioning dexterity.