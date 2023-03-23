Huawei Reveals New Foldable Smartphone To Rival Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold

Until 2019, Huawei was among the world's largest smartphone makers. However, since being banned from using U.S.-based technologies in 2019 because of its alleged ties with the Chinese military, Huawei has faced multiple issues affecting its ability to conduct business outside China. Huawei's smartphone division was among the worst affected after devices made by the company lost access to Google Services.

Despite being unable to sell its foldable phones in significant numbers outside of China, Huawei continues its efforts in the foldable segment. As a result, the company recently launched its latest foldable — the Huawei Mate X3 — in China.

Huawei has continued making smartphones for consumers in its domestic market, and was among the first to launch foldable phones alongside Samsung. Huawei's journey with foldable smartphones began with the Huawei Mate X (2019), and has since regularly updated the Mate X lineup with new models. Huawei launched the Mate Xs in 2020, the Mate X2 in 2021, and the Mate Xs 2 in 2022, creating an expansive catalogue of impressive foldable smartphones.

In addition to these vertically folding phones, Huawei also launched a clamshell-style foldable phone called the Huawei P50 Pocket in late 2021. However, Huawei's newest foldable phone boasts several upgrades over its predecessor.