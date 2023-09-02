Whatever Happened To Atari?

Atari pioneered the home video gaming industry in the 1970s with their 2600 console, which brought (at the time) state-of-the-art games like "Space Invaders," "Pole Position," the "Pac-Man" series, and "Donkey Kong" to living rooms across the world. Atari was founded earlier that decade in California by Nolan Bushnell and Ted Dabney, and its first product was the arcade game "Computer Space."

The success of that game gave the company the capital to develop its breakout hit "Pong" but a lack of business savvy almost sunk Atari before it got off the ground; the company failed to secure a patent for "Pong" before its release and when the game saw immediate success a host of imitators followed. Atari quickly shifted its focus to developing new games, and the company hired Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak as part of that effort before the pair left to found Apple. Jobs and Wozniak developed "Breakout" for Atari in the middle of the decade, just before Bushnell sold Atari to Warner Communications.

The funds from the sale were used to develop the 2600 console, which sold nearly 400,000 units in its first year and saw another big boost when Atari licensed the development of games to third-party companies. By the early '80s, the rest of the home game console and computing industry had caught and surpassed Atari, however. And when Warner decided to sell Atari off in 1984, there weren't many interested buyers.