Tom Cruise Owns More Than One Plane - Here Are The Coolest In His Fleet

One of Tom Cruise's most famous movie roles is that of fighter pilot Captain Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, a part he first brought to the screen in 1986 in "Top Gun" and reprised in last year's "Top Gun: Maverick."

Both films feature plenty of shots of Cruise behind the controls of an aircraft, a position he is comfortable with off-screen as well. Cruise earned his pilot's license in 1994 and has used the skill in previous films like "Mission Impossible: Fallout" and "American Made."

Cruise is famous for doing his own stunts, and going into the filming of "Top Gun: Maverick," he was determined to use as much real footage as possible and even wanted to fly Maverick's F-18 himself, but the Navy wouldn't let the actor behind the controls of their $70 million war machine.

Cruise did, however, fly several other aircraft in the film, including helicopters and one of his own planes, a World War II-era fighter-bomber. Let's take a look at that aircraft and some of Cruise's other personal aircraft. (Cruise doesn't just collect aircraft, he also has several cars and other vehicles as well.)