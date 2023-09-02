5 Of The Best Mini Engine Kits You Can Build Yourself

It's almost time to send your kids back to school, and if your child has an interest in mechanical engineering or model building, there are several model engine kits to help them get started with wrenching. Each will teach them basic concepts of how engines work, as well as lessons in how to follow complex instruction sets and solve problems. These kits range from simple engines that demonstrate how thermodynamics work, to fully functioning replicas of automotive engines, to a pump that resembles an oil drilling rig and a variety of steam-powered engines.

Let's take a look at some of the available mini engine kits and evaluate which are best suited for curious young minds, and which might be more appropriate for an adult's workbench. Nearly all of these kits have small pieces, and some of them use potentially dangerous materials like fuel or open flames; none of them are intended for very young children, and an adult should supervise any building and experimentation. All of these kits are available for purchase at EngineDIY.com.