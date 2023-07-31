Chevy's Shark: Behind The Creation Of Corvette's C3

The Chevy Corvette has enjoyed eight generations of success, culminating in the current mid-engine C8. The C1 was the first ever to bear the name "Corvette." The C2 saw the introduction of the Stingray, and is considered one of the greatest American cars to ever exist, and so on.

Every new generation of Corvette has something going for it that makes it memorable. But aside from the C4 which was redeemed by the introduction of the ZR-1, the C3 sometimes gets lost in the shuffle of talk about split rear-windows and LS engines.

The C3's first model year was 1968 and, although it was mechanically similar to the earlier C2, it was very different aesthetically. Namely, it looked like a shark — and that was no accident either, as a large portion of the design was borrowed from the General Motors Mako Shark concept.

The front half of the car featured pronounced wheel arches and a significantly more "muscular" appearance compared to the classically handsome C2. The earlier Corvettes were American sports cars during a time when that simply didn't exist. The C3, on the other hand, became a muscle car seemingly overnight, and the addition of a huge 427 cubic inch V8 under the hood sealed the deal.