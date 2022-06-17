The Reason Why So Many NASA Astronauts Drove Corvettes

If you weren't old enough to remember firsthand, many of NASA's legendary astronauts routinely hot-rodded around Cape Canaveral. Most of them were test pilots, so their need for speed was as much a part of their DNA as breathing.

Tom Wolfe's 1979 novel, "The Right Stuff" (turned into a hit movie a few years later), told the story of the Mercury Seven and the early days of the first NASA astronaut class. It includes tales about these fly boys racing around in Chevy Corvettes. The love affair between NASA's space jockeys and Chevy's muscle car has shown up in numerous movies and television shows over the years, from National Geographic's 2020 series based on Wolfe's book to Apple TV's "For All Mankind," a fictional take where the Russians won the space race. Even a young Captain Kirk drove a '65 Sting Ray in "Star Trek XI."

So how did America's first spacemen become associated with one of America's most iconic vehicles in the first place?