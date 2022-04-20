Why There Haven't Been More Trips To The Moon, According To Astronauts

This year marked the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 17 mission and the last time humans landed on the moon. When NASA formally launched its Artemis program in 2017, not only to take astronauts back to the moon but also to build a lunar south pole base and establish a permanent presence, it raised an inevitable question: what took so long?

NASA kept busy after its Apollo days with space exploration missions like Voyager 1 and 2, both launched in 1977 to survey the Jupiter and Saturn systems, as well as the Viking 1 and 2 missions to Mars, and the Pioneer missions that traveled to Venus. These efforts all had elements in common: they were relatively small, low cost, and offered a high scientific return on investment. The first space race against Russia was over and NASA was working within a budget, maximizing results for every dollar spent.

During the '80s, a new space race aimed to dominate low-Earth orbit and conquer the space where the world's satellites operate. NASA explains that it had been given the green light by the Nixon administration to develop the Space Shuttle program, and in 1981 the Shuttle was ready for its first launch. The culmination of this space race ended with a truce in the form of the International Space Station, a beacon of international cooperation with the main two competitors, Russia and the U.S., working side by side.

Space exploration in the '80s, '90s, and 2000s, just like in the '50s, '60s, and '70s, was shaped by international political events happening on Earth.