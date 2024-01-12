Craftsman Impact Driver Vs. Drill: Which Tool Better Suits Your Needs

Craftsman is one of the world's oldest and most well-regarded tool-making companies. It's currently owned by Stanley Black & Decker, but its original owner, Sears, still maintains a limited license to the brand. The company is most well-known for its hand tools, but Craftsman also makes a wide variety of power tools. The Craftsman impact driver and drill aren't exactly known to be the highest-quality options on the market. They've had some mixed reviews in recent years. That said, they are both still widely regarded as exceptional budget options for weekend DIY enthusiasts.

A good drill and impact driver can make fantastic additions to any workshop. Those who aren't overly familiar with drills and impact drivers might be a little confused about the difference between these tools and what each is used for. They can look pretty similar at a glance. They're both rotary tools that are primarily designed for jobs related to securing fasteners. They are used in very different situations, however, and using the right tool for the job can make your home projects go a lot smoother. Here is a breakdown of what each of these tools does so you can determine which of them best suits your needs.