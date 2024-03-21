5 Flex Power Tools You'll Want For Your Next DIY Project

The field of DIY encompasses quite a few pursuits, from home repairs to workshop hobby crafting. Whichever particular angle of the DIY scene you're looking to get into, you can't start without a proper set of tools. This isn't really the kind of thing you can handle properly with a pair of kitchen shears and a random screwdriver from the junk drawer.

If you're looking for some quality DIY-ing implements, the Flex hardware brand has a variety of classic power tools on offer to cover all of your drilling, cutting, and grinding needs. Whether you're cutting up wood, driving screws into a newly-assembled birdhouse, or grinding the imperfections off your latest bit of metalwork, you can look to Flex tools to keep you flexible and capable.

We've got five Flex power tools to recommend to you, each available at a major hardware store chain and backed up by reviews from both users and professional workers. More information on our selection methodology is available at the end of the article.