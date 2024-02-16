5 Basic Makita Tools No Handyman Should Be Without
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Makita is a top-tier tool manufacturer that has come out with some pretty innovative power tools in the past — the company even has a whole line of outdoor adventure products, which includes a smart cooler and a mobile coffee maker that powers off its 20V battery system. However, there are many projects that don't require a revolutionary set of Makita tools.
Although some of these are still power tools, the traditional ones that many people know of have proven themselves worthwhile in any household toolbox. These are the tools that you can grab if you need to hang a picture frame or fix something in the house. Based on a variety of reviews from customers who have bought and can attest to the practical use, here are five basic Makita tools that everyone should have in their tool arsenal. A more in-depth explanation of this methodology can be found at the bottom of this article.
47-Piece Racket and Bit Set
Makita is known for its vast power tool collection within its three cordless battery systems. However, this powerhouse tool company does sell a couple of hand-held tools that can be convenient if you find yourself in a pinch. The Makita Ratchet and Bit Set is a 47-piece set that not only comes with the bits but a ratcheting screwdriver as well. It's available at Home Depot for delivery at the price of $32. Though it's not one of the more popular Makita products, it does come with a 4.8 out of five rating from 15 people, many of whom have been verified to have bought the tool.
This ratchet set comes with an assortment of Phillips, Torx, slotted, hex, square bits, and sockets that are attached to the end of the included ratchet screwdriver, which can fit up to one-inch insert bits. Additionally, the 1/4-inch hex quick change bit holder adapts to most impact drivers, so you don't only have to use it with this set. This set won't break the bank and would be great to keep with you in a quick-grab toolbox for your car or other place you feel it would come into use.
120-Piece Maintenance Set
Socket sets make life a little easier for your DIY projects around the house or in the shop, so why not invest in one made by a reliable brand? Makita makes a 120-Piece Maintenance Set that runs for $112 on Amazon and comes with a 4.7 out of five rating from nearly 400 customers. This 120-piece set comes with many screw bits, a 48-piece socket set with adapters, an Allen key set, a 3/8-inch ratchet, and a 1/4-inch bit screwdriver. It also comes with a set of wrenches, but according to reviews, they weren't for daily use. However, they do range from 8-15 millimeters, which are some of the more popular sizes.
All of these tools come inside a sturdy and stackable case. One review did state that the tools snapped back into their slot and stayed in place, so there's no worry about any tools getting knocked out. Your 10-millimeter socket is safe. Before purchasing this set, though, keep in mind that it is entirely metric.
104-Piece Metric Bit and Hand Tool Set
An all-in-one toolset may seem like a gimmick, especially when you see extra cheap ones sold all over the internet, but Makita did a good job at creating one that encompasses many of the tools you'd need around the house. At $100 on Amazon, Makita's 104-Piece Metric Bit and Hand Tool Set comes with it all, though as stated in the name, all the bits are in metric sizing. You can find this set on Amazon with a 4.7 out of five-star rating from nearly 10,000 reviewers.
It comes with all the regular insert, power, drill bits, and nut drivers you'd need for a typical project. Plus, you'll find a tape measure, screwdriver, snap knife, and a level, all inside a storage case. Some complaints about the set from reviews are that the nut drivers are not magnetized, and it doesn't come with any impact bits, which would be convenient for such a large set. Also, with usage, the bits do become a bit dull — though that can be expected if you find yourself using them frequently. However, many have stated that it's a great addition to their Makita tools and complements their Makita drill.
18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/2-inch Hammer Driver-Drill
Most handyman projects require a drill at some point, and you're going to want a reliable one that gives you the power and durability you'd expect from a highly-ranked cordless drill. Makita's 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/2-inch Hammer Driver-Drill is a battery-powered beast. This drill is sold on Amazon at the list price of $218. However, in January of 2024, it was discounted at $149 for the tool only — no batteries are included. Even more, it has 4.7 out of five stars from over 1,200 consumers.
The electronically controlled brushless offers more run time with increased power and speed compared to the standard drills while also giving the tool a longer life. It comes with a variable two-speed design and has a rotational speed of 2,000 RPM. The description raves about its powerful ability to tackle a wide range of drilling, driving, and hammer jobs, but just know that you can use this drill for pretty much anything. Even drilling a screw into a wall to hang a picture frame.
18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Variable Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool
Do you want a flexible multi-tool that can tackle many of your building or repairing jobs? An oscillating tool isn't just for professionals — it's become a go-to tool for many handymen in their homes. You can remove grout, sand furniture, and cut nearly anything, within reason, of course. With a 4.7 out of five rating from over 4,000 people, you can find Makita's 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Variable Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool for $169 at Home Depot, and it even comes with a blade and accessory adapters to get you started. This price is for the tool only. Batteries are not included.
With the battery, this tool only weighs 4.9 pounds, which gives you easier control over it. Additionally, it comes with a tool-less clamp system that allows you to change the vast oscillating accessories quickly. When in use, there is a variable speed dial that will run the tool between 6,000-20,000 OPM (oscillating per minute), so you can get the right speed for cutting, sanding, or whatever you are using this versatile tool for.
How we choose these basic Makita tools no one should ever be without
These Makita tools were selected based on personal experience with basic tools as well as researching highly rated reviews from customers who bought and actively used them with their everyday projects. All of these tools have at least a four of five rating. Additionally, every item on this list is an affordable addition to your toolbox because they are all under the price of $170. You are encouraged to do more research to ensure your needs are met with whatever tools you buy, especially if you are investing in a power tool. You'll want to decide which battery line will be most beneficial for you now and in the future, whether that be one of Makita's smaller lines like the 12V CXT or 18V LXT batteries or the upgraded 40V XGT line.