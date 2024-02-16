5 Basic Makita Tools No Handyman Should Be Without

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Makita is a top-tier tool manufacturer that has come out with some pretty innovative power tools in the past — the company even has a whole line of outdoor adventure products, which includes a smart cooler and a mobile coffee maker that powers off its 20V battery system. However, there are many projects that don't require a revolutionary set of Makita tools.

Although some of these are still power tools, the traditional ones that many people know of have proven themselves worthwhile in any household toolbox. These are the tools that you can grab if you need to hang a picture frame or fix something in the house. Based on a variety of reviews from customers who have bought and can attest to the practical use, here are five basic Makita tools that everyone should have in their tool arsenal. A more in-depth explanation of this methodology can be found at the bottom of this article.