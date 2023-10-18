What Makes Makita's New Smart Cooler Perfect For Any Season

Makita's Outdoor Adventure cooler serves exactly the purpose its name implies, a food preservation linchpin for your next outdoor adventure. Using the power of an 18V LXT battery pack, the Outdoor Adventure cooler can operate for up to 17 straight hours, providing a steady supply of hot or cold. You can increase that operating time to 22 hours by inserting a second 18V LXT battery, as well as charge the cooler with an AC adapter or DC car charger.

The Outdoor Adventure cooler can chill the contents of its roomy 21 quarts (23.1 liters) chest at four different cold settings, ranging from 15 degrees Fahrenheit to 50 degrees Fahrenheit. On the flip side, if you've got some freshly-made meals from the grill that you'd like to keep pristine a little longer, the cooler also has two warming settings, allowing you to store food at either 130 or 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

Whichever setting you're using the cooler on, you can keep track of both the temperature and battery level from the convent LED display on the front. For partygoers, the Outdoor Adventure cooler also has several practical features, including a built-in bottle opener for popping cold ones, and a built-in USB port for charging smartphones. If the party ever has to go on the road, the cooler's rugged rear wheels will help you safely cart it across any terrain.

Makita's Outdoor Adventure cooler is available now on Amazon and at hardware retailers like Tractor Supply co.