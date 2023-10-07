Is Ryobi's New Smart Cooler Really Worth It?

Ryobi's Power Cooler costs $499, which can definitely seem a bit steep for something you might only use a few times a year. Indeed, if you're in the market for a smart cooler, you could find some knock-off brand of device on Amazon for less than half of that price tag. However, the thing about knock-offs is that the quality you get out of them can vary wildly. Some of them can be good, while others can be shoddy junk that breaks after a single usage.

Ryobi, on the other hand, is a firmly established brand with many years of experience in the field of both power tools and home products. Unlike some no-name brands you've never heard of, Ryobi has proper support centers, not to mention warranties on its products. It may not be guaranteed that your Ryobi cooler won't immediately die on you, but if it does, you have a clear avenue of support you can pursue. Additionally, in such a circumstance, you can easily return Ryobi products to one of the many Home Depot locations around the country thanks to the companies' partnership.

Ryobi's Power Cooler may cost more than the competition, but with that price, you're getting both a quality product and full support in the event it ends up being not high-quality.