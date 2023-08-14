How One Of The Biggest Crowdfund Products Of All Time Failed

Unlike many Kickstarter horror stories where the creators overpromised and under-delivered, if they delivered anything at all instead of just taking the money and running, Grepper had every intention of delivering the Coolest Cooler to its backers in its promised state. Unfortunately, after the campaign ended, problems began to arise.

Grepper swiftly encountered problems with manufacturing the coolers en masse, and as those problems continued, costs started to mount. These manufacturing problems were severely exacerbated by the trade war between the United States and China that hit its peak in the late 2010s – large tariffs on Chinese imports meant that products manufactured in China would cost exponentially more to get back to the United States.

Only around 20,000 Coolest Coolers were successfully shipped to buyers before Grepper was forced to close shop and liquidate his assets, leaving the vast majority of campaign backers unfulfilled. Grepper promised to issue refunds using the liquidated assets while offering apologies that the project fell far short of expectations.

The failure of the Coolest Cooler has served as a poignant reminder that crowdfunding a project isn't the same as buying it. Whatever can go wrong often does, and backers must be careful about what they pledge their money to.