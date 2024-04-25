10 New Milwaukee Tools To Add To Your DIY Workshop In 2024

For years, Milwaukee made tools geared toward professionals and stationed firmly at the higher end of the price range. The company made a short list of solid tools that did a no-nonsense job and did it well. All that has changed.

As lithium battery technology truly came of age, competitors like Makita and DeWalt began releasing a treasure trove of unique cordless gadgets, pushing the envelope of what a power tool company can make. Milwaukee's sister company Ryobi started making lots of power tools for different uses, and it wasn't long before its own higher-end range of tools also began to rapidly expand.

Nowadays, Milwaukee releases a lot of power tools every year, offering what's become a pretty wide variety of useful and interesting additions to any home setup. Here are 10 recent Milwaukee tools worth adding to your DIY workshop in 2024. These innovative tools have all come out in the past year or so and have certainly piqued our interest.