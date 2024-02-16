5 Milwaukee Tool Finds To Help You Finish Your Basement Remodel
Remodeling your basement is an excellent DIY project and a great way to develop your home improvement skills. Not only does remodeling your basement open up a whole new level of your home, but a finished basement is also a phenomenal way to increase your house's market and appraisal value. While some aspects of a basement remodel may be too technical for the average DIYer — for example, complex electrical or HVAC work — most determined home improvement enthusiasts should be able to handle the majority of the labor involved. But regardless of your skill level, you won't get very far into your remodel without the proper tools.
When it comes to tool brands, Milwaukee tools are hard to beat. Long favored by professionals and hobbyists alike, Milwaukee produces powerful and quality tools that come with solid warranties. Regarding price, Milwaukee tools fall somewhere between the premium and economy levels, and you can find them online and in various home improvement stores. From drills to shop vacuums and caulk guns, here are five Milwaukee tools to help you finish your basement remodel.
Battery-powered drill
Every DIYer needs a quality drill in their toolbox. There's never a shortage of uses for a drill when it comes to home improvement and DIY projects. Basement remodels are no exception. It doesn't matter whether you're building a home theater, constructing a gaming room, or adding a guest bedroom. You'll need a drill for everything from hanging shelves to installing drywall and attaching hinges to doorframes. Most drills are either electric or battery-powered. They have pros and cons, but battery-powered drills will provide the most versatility while maintaining a generous power output.
The Milwaukee M18 FUEL™ Hammer Drill is an excellent choice for basement remodels or any other home improvement project. According to the Milwaukee website, the M18 FUEL ½-inch hammer drill is the most powerful on the market. It features a brushless steel motor capable of 1,400 inch-pound torque, an autostop mechanism that prevents overrotation, and an all-metal chuck with carbide teeth for increased durability. The drill also comes with a metal clip for easy portability and a built-in LED light to illuminate your work area.
Shop vacuum
A solid shop vacuum can be a lifesaver on the job site. Whether you're a professional contractor or a novice hobbyist, a quality shop vac can save you time and a headache when it comes to cleaning up messes. Instead of spending an hour or two sweeping up drywall dust or mopping up a disgusting combination of water, paint, and spackle, a shop vac will allow you to suction up dirt and debris and liquids and solids with speed and ease.
Milwaukee's M18 FUEL™ 6 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum is perfect for all your basement remodel cleanup needs. It features interchangeable motorheads, tanks, and carts, allowing for varying capacities, increased performance, and enhanced mobility. The shop vac uses the same batteries as Milwaukee's other M18 tools and has a run time of up to 47 minutes on MAX RUN-TIME MODE and 31 minutes on MAX POWER MODE. It features reinforced casters for increased mobility and durability and a high-efficiency filter for optimal dust and particulate collection.
Battery-powered caulk gun
Anyone who has ever used a caulk gun for more than a few minutes understands the pain and discomfort of the intense hand cramps that often result from using these tools. If you're remodeling your basement, you'll likely go through at least a few tubes of caulking before you wrap up the project. That translates to hours of squeezing a caulk gun, which is likely to tire even experienced contractors. Fortunately, caulk guns have kept up with modern technology. Now, you can find battery-powered caulk guns to speed up your projects and save your hands.
The Milwaukee M18™ Cordless 10-ounce Caulk and Adhesive Gun is a great addition to any professional or DIY toolbox. Like the shop vac and drill we covered above, this Milwaukee caulk gun uses M18 batteries. It features a six-setting speed dial, allowing users to customize the flow rate from between 0 and 21 inches per minute. It has a variable speed trigger, facilitating precise flow and bead width, and an anti-drip feature that prevents messes by stopping material instantly when you release the trigger. The gun features all-metal gears and 950 pounds of dispensing force, as well as a quick-change collar that's compatible with all Milwaukee quick-change devices.
Nail gun
You can get a lot done with an old-fashioned hammer. But you probably don't want to hammer hundreds or even thousands of nails individually for large-scale jobs like basement remodeling. A nail gun is an excellent investment for anyone who plans to do a lot of home improvement or DIY projects. They're useful for everything from hanging drywall to installing door frames and are sure to save you a significant amount of time and energy. Nail guns can be air-powered, battery-powered, or electric. While pneumatic air guns tend to be the most powerful, you can't beat a battery-powered tool when it comes to versatility and mobility.
The Milwaukee M18 FUEL™ 21 Degree Framing Nailer is extremely handy for any basement remodel. It delivers air-power performance with battery-power convenience and is capable of installing three nails every second. The gun has a belt hook for easy carrying, a pivoting rafter hook, and various firing modes. With zero ramp-up time, the gun can fire nails the second you press the trigger, and with the power to sink nails into heavy, engineered lumber, this nail gun will handle even the most demanding projects.
Magnetic level
There are few things worse than spending hours to complete a project only to realize that it's unlevel and you have to start over again. You can eyeball door frames, drywall, shelves, and even picture frames all you want. But the only way to guarantee that the job is done right is to check your work with a quality level. These relatively inexpensive and simple tools are essential for professional contractors and DIYers. Levels are easy to use, and it only takes a second or two to use one to check the quality of your work.
Milwaukee's 10-inch Die Cast Torpedo Level is an invaluable tool for home improvement jobs of all types, including basement remodels. Whether you're hanging drywall, installing shelving, building a door frame, or even tacking up some wall art, you'll need a level to make sure your work is even and correct. The Milwaukee torpedo level has a 360-degree adjustable vial, allowing you to take measurements at any angle. Its amplified rare earth magnets mean you can safely attach it to various metal surfaces for hands-free measurements. The level is built with durable, die-cast aluminum, and a drop-prevention loop ensures that your level will stay secure and last for many years of quality service.