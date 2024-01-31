These Milwaukee Hammer Drills Could Help Out With Your Next Big Remodel
If you're getting ready for a big remodel, chances are you're going to need a good hammer drill as part of your tool kit. Hammer drills are a great way to quickly and cleanly drill holes into concrete and other hard materials, which you're likely to come across as you drill into walls, floors, and other masonry — whether you're working on plumbing, electrical work or even aesthetic changes. For example, a powerful hammer drill can be indispensable if you're installing fixtures that need to be anchored to a hard surface or hanging heavy ones from walls or ceilings.
Like many tools, hammer drills come in different shapes and sizes and are sometimes paired as hammer drill/driver hybrids. Milwaukee Tool has a reputation for making high-quality tools that are well-regarded by those who use them, and the brand offers no shortage of various hammer drills. The company sells them individually or packaged with batteries and chargers or even as part of larger power tool combo kits that can be worth the investment. Based on positive feedback from both the publication Pro Tool Reviews and from customers who've bought and used them (more on that at the end of the article), here are some of the hammer drills made by Milwaukee Tool that could help out with your next big remodel.
M18 Fuel ½-inch Hammer Drill/Driver
If you're concerned that a hybrid tool like the Milwaukee M18 Fuel ½-inch Hammer Drill/Driver won't be as good as a dedicated hammer drill-only tool, you shouldn't be. Based on its hands-on testing of several drills and drill/drivers, Pro Tool Reviews reported that the tool "steals the show for the best Milwaukee drill overall." While it can also turn screws and do other light DIY work as a drill/driver, the publication notes that Milwaukee's most powerful hammer drill "is one of only a very few drills that can drive a 2-9/16-inch wood boring bit at high speed," giving you "some serious productivity during rough-ins." This is possible thanks to the tool's capability of 1,400 inch-pounds of torque, which allows you to drill quickly into brick, concrete, or other hard surfaces.
Not only is it powerful, but the product is also the most compact cordless drill in its class. Its 6.9-inch length affords you access and maneuverability in tight spaces that larger tools can't deliver. Other features include a durable, 1⁄2-inch all-metal chuck with carbide teeth, a mechanical clutch for driving consistency, and an AutoStop safety mode that prevents over-rotation in a bind-up with what the brand calls "the best reaction time in the industry."
Unfortunately, the base model of the tool doesn't come with Milwaukee's useful One-Key technology, which lets you digitally track, monitor, and customize its tools — you'll need to pay extra for the feature. If you're looking for just the base tool without One-Key, with no battery or charger included, you can purchase Milwaukee's M18 Fuel ½-inch Hammer Drill/Driver (model 2904-20) for $199 from Home Depot or for $103.49 from Amazon.
M12 Fuel ½-inch Hammer Drill/Driver
The reputation of the M12 Fuel ½-inch Hammer Drill/Driver speaks for itself — it's one of the highest-rated cordless power tools made by Milwaukee. After testing several products by the brand, Pro Tool Reviews also named it the "best Milwaukee 12V drill." Despite being a subcompact, it provides plenty of power — able to generate 400 inch-pounds of torque. Plus, you get the benefits of using a smaller tool. Its 6-inch length gives you easier access in tight spaces, and because it only weighs 2.6 pounds, you won't have to worry about fatigue, and you'll barely feel it hanging from your tool belt. Its belt clip, like its casing, is all metal and durable, as is its ½-inch chuck, which allows for better grip and bit retention.
Despite being one of the best 12V hammer drills on the market, it's still limited by that smaller 12-volt battery. If you're planning on needing a hammer drill all day long and don't like swapping out batteries, you'll want to go with a corded or higher-class cordless tool. The Milwaukee M12 Fuel ½-inch Hammer Drill/Driver, which has model number 3404-20, has a list price of $149 at Home Depot, while Amazon offers it for $111.74, if not occasionally cheaper.
M18 Fuel 1-9/16-inch SDS Max Hammer Drill
Milwaukee's M18 Fuel 1-9/16-inch SDS Max Hammer Drill is a solid choice if you're looking for a tool well-equipped for heavy-duty applications. Its brushless motor can generate up to 3,000 bpm and blow energy of 5.1 foot-pounds, as well as 450 no-load rpm. It can work constantly for up to 20 minutes, which is impressive for a cordless tool in this class, though Pro Tool Reviews notes that, during testing, it began to overheat and hit thermal shutdown after "90 minutes of consistent (but not constant) use."
An under-barrel grip and ergonomic design make the hammer drill easy to work with, and the tool can work in three different modes: hammering, hammer with rotation, and a third mode for adjusting your chisel angle. A convenient and clearly marked large dial on the tool allows you to quickly switch between modes. While the heavy-duty hammer drill is great for more industrial or commercial applications, if your project only requires lighter DIY drilling, you can save money by going for a more compact model. However, the tool can be very useful for many kinds of bigger remodels, so you might find it worth the cost. The Milwaukee M18 Fuel 1-9/16-inch SDS Max Hammer Drill has model number 2717-20 and is available from Amazon for $435 and Home Depot for $549.
8 Amp Corded ½-inch Hammer Drill
If you avoid using cordless tools because you don't want to buy extra batteries and have to interrupt your workflow to swap in fresh ones, the Milwaukee 8 Amp Corded ½-inch Hammer Drill has you covered. Using power straight from a wall outlet or generator, the tool can deliver up to 2,800 rpm and 48,000 bpm — more than what typical battery-powered counterparts can provide. It's also not much bigger than a cordless hammer drill, with an 11.5-inch length that is still compact enough to work in tight spaces. Plus, its over-mold and under-barrel handle improves grip and reduces vibration, making it easier to use, while a 360-degree locking side handle with a depth gauge affords more control and maneuverability.
The tool can operate in two modes: hammer drill and drill-only and can handle concrete, metal, wood, and other materials. It's also durably built, made with an all-metal gear case and a heavy-duty metal chuck. These combined features have made it a highly-rated tool among those who've bought and used it — it has a 4.6 out of five average user rating on Home Depot's website, with 90% of customers recommending it. Of course, if you prefer working with cordless models, or there won't be access to electricity during your home remodel, the fact that it's corded is a big drawback. If that's not an issue, however, you can purchase Milwaukee's 8 Amp Corded ½-inch Hammer Drill (model 5376-20) for $149 from Home Depot.
M12 ⅜-inch Hammer Drill/Driver
Even if you already own a larger, more powerful hammer drill, you can still find a lot of use having Milwaukee's M12 ⅜-inch Hammer Drill/Driver on hand during your next remodel. The subcompact tool, which Pro Tool Reviews calls "impressive," is more versatile than many hammer drills since it's a hybrid, and its smaller size and lighter weight make it great for quick use in hard-to-access areas. It has plenty of oomph for its size, generating up to 1,500 rpm and 22,500 bpm, as well as up to 275 inch-pounds of torque. Its metal gearbox allows for two different speeds, depending on the task, and its ⅜-inch single sleeve ratcheting chuck allows for quick bit changes and better grip.
All that said, the tool may not necessarily suit your needs if you're looking for a ½-inch or 1-9/16-inch hammer drill rather than a ⅜-inch tool, and your remodel doesn't allow for any wiggle room. It's also an older-generation tool and hard to find on its own these days. But if you're looking for a thoroughly tested and well-reviewed ⅜-inch hammer drill, you can still purchase the tool as part of a Milwaukee combo kit. For example, Home Depot pairs the M12 ⅜-inch Hammer Drill/Driver (model number 2411-20) with a ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver in a combo kit that can be purchased for $289.
How these tools were selected
Milwaukee Tool manufactures and sells several different hammer drills with various features — including different power mechanisms, sizes, and generations, as well as some hammer drills being drill/driver hybrids. To help separate the wheat from the chaff and determine the ones worth using on your next big model, tools that have been well-reviewed by those who have used them were selected for this list. All the tools on this list have high user ratings (4.5 out of five or above) averaged from hundreds of customers who've bought the products from Home Depot. Additionally, most of the hammer drills on this list have favorable (if not glowing) reviews from Pro Tool Reviews, a reputable publication known for its thorough hands-on testing of many name-brand tools and other hardware, which allows it to compare Milwaukee's products to similar counterparts from other major brands and to one another.