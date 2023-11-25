5 Of The Highest-Rated Cordless Power Tools From Milwaukee
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Thanks to improved mechanical designs and advances in battery technology, many cordless power tools can be just as useful as their corded counterparts. Even if they have a limited power supply that forces you to swap out or recharge its battery, a cordless tool offers the portability that many other tools can't. Plus, they can save you lots of time and energy by applying force and speed which just isn't possible to do manually. For these reasons, you'll certainly want to have cordless power tools on hand as part of your overall tool collection.
The Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation has been manufacturing a wide range of useful tools and accessories for 100 years. The brand's cordless power tools are some of the most popular in the industry. Many use Milwaukee's proprietary 12-volt and 18-volt batteries, allowing you to save money and space by using the same power supply for many different tools. Some Milwaukee products have better customer satisfaction than others, however. Here are five of the highest-rated cordless power tools from Milwaukee, based on hundreds — if not thousands — of reviews from Amazon shoppers.
M12 Hackzall Recip Saw
Milwaukee makes several models of sanders, routers, and saws that are some of its best power tools for woodworking. While you might use a circular saw for slicing bigger pieces of wood like a 2-by-4, a reciprocating saw is great for smaller jobs and can cut materials like plastic and metal in addition to wood. Milwaukee's M12 Hackzall Recip Saw is compact, cordless, and comes in especially handy when working in tight spaces. It's less than a foot long and weighs 2.6 pounds, so you'll be able to better control it in hard-to-reach areas and not have to worry about fatigue.
The saw has a ½-inch stroke length and its 12V battery can generate enough power for up to 3,000 strokes per minute. If you don't need that much force, the tool's variable-speed trigger will let you slow things down. If you're working with multiple materials at once — like PVC and drywall — the saw is equipped with a Milwaukee's Quik-Lok blade clamp that will let you swap out blades quickly and easily. Just remember that the smaller-sized saw isn't ideal for bigger woodworking projects, and that it's a complement to circular saws rather than an alternative. For $129.99, the Milwaukee M12 Hackzall Recip Saw is available from Amazon, where it has an overall 4.5 out of 5 user rating from online shoppers. Two 12-volt batteries and a charger come with the tool. Home Depot sells a similar kit for $149.99, with one less battery included.
M12 Fuel Installation Drill/Driver
The Milwaukee M12 Fuel Installation Drill/Driver is a popular cordless tool that has a 4.8 out of 5 average rating from over a thousand Amazon shoppers, as well as a 4.7 score from both Home Depot customers and those who have rated the tool directly on Milwaukee's website. The high customer satisfaction for the tool likely comes from the fact that it's versatile and performs reliably. Four dedicated tool heads are included with the product — ⅜-inch chuck, offset driver, ¼-inch hex, and right angle — which can be attached in 16 different positions. A magnetic holder attached to the tool can hold multiple bits, allowing you to quickly swap them out.
The drill/driver has a slim design and a flat top so you can place it flush against surfaces or use it in tight spaces. Its lightweight and inline grip also makes it easy to control and maneuver. Of course, none of this would matter if the tool didn't have the power to get the job done, but that's not a problem. With a 12-volt battery, it can generate 1600 rpm and 300 in-lbs of torque without overheating. Milwaukee's M12 Fuel Installation Drill/Driver is bundled with two 12V batteries and available from Amazon for $162 and from Home Depot for $199. You won't find it at Harbor Freight, however.
M18 ½-inch High-Torque Impact Wrench
A motorized impact wrench can be incredibly useful for all sorts of applications, like quickly changing a flat tire. Milwaukee's M18 ½-inch High-Torque Impact Wrench is designed with a four-pole motor that, when combined with an 18-volt battery, can deliver 450 ft-lbs of torque for fastening and 640 ft-lbs for nut-loosening. The cordless tool is also compatible with Milwaukee's M18 extended-capacity batteries to give you longer runtime before needing a recharge. The tool comes with a useful onboard battery gauge that will let you know in real time if you're running out of charge.
A variable-speed trigger lets you apply between 0-1900 rpm or 0-2200 ipm, and the tool is lightweight and built with an ergonomic grip, so it's comfortable to use. An attached ½-inch anvil with a friction ring allows for simple one-handed socket changes. Out of nearly 2,000 user ratings on Amazon, the Milwaukee M18 ½-inch High-Torque Impact Wrench scores a 4.6 and is available for $152.90. Unfortunately, you'll need to pay extra for an M18 battery and charger, which aren't included. Home Depot also sells the tool for $199.
M12 Multi-Tool
The Milwaukee M12 Multi-Tool is a great tool to have in your arsenal if you're doing any remodeling or maintenance work, including flooring and electrical jobs. It's called a multi-tool because it can perform multiple functions, like cutting, grinding, sanding, and scraping. Because it's slim and lightweight, you can also use it in tight spaces and at awkward angles. Arduous tasks like removing grout or making flush or plunge cuts can be performed quickly and easily using the tool. Powered by a 12-volt battery, it can generate between 5,000 and 20,000 oscillations per minute using a variable-speed dial that offers 12 settings.
Other features include an on-board battery power gauge, a durable all-metal gear case, and an over-molded handle that gives you a firmer grip and control. Bundled with the tool are five assorted sanding sheets, a sanding pad, and a wood-cutting blade — truly putting the "multi" in "multi-tool." Milwaukee's M12 Multi-Tool has a list price of $153.46, though it's currently 56% off and available for $66.99. That's a solid deal, considering the product has a 4.7 user rating from over 3,000 satisfied customers. It's also well-reviewed by Home Depot shoppers; the retailer typically sells it for $99. However, the multi-tool has a lower rating (4.1 out of 5) on Milwaukee's own website, so you may want to investigate those one- and two-star reviews before purchasing the product.
M12 ½-inch Hammer Drill and M12 ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver
Technically, Milwaukee's M12 ½-inch Hammer Drill and M12 ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver bundle offered by Amazon is a combo tool kit — not an individual power tool. But the pair of cordless items has an impressive collective customer rating of 4.8 out of 5 from nearly 3,000 Amazon reviewers. That high score isn't a surprise, since the tools are very similar to one of the best Milwaukee power tool combo kits available — the only real difference being the size of the bits. If you're in need of a ⅜-inch drill/driver, you'll want to opt for that combo instead, but this kit will be perfect for ½-inch hammer drill jobs.
Milwaukee says its hammer drill is the "most compact" and has the "lightest weight" in the market. Despite its smaller size, it can generate 1700 rpm and 350 in-lbs of torque with a 12-volt battery. The hex impact driver, meanwhile, has four modes that allow for greater control over how much power and speed you want to apply. Able to generate 3,300 rpm, Milwaukee says the impact driver is "20 percent faster than competitors." It's also compact and great for applications in harder-to-reach spaces. The M12 ½-inch Hammer Drill and M12 ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver has a list price on Amazon for $429, though it's currently available for $204.99. Home Depot sells it for $229, though it's currently $50 off.