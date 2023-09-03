5 Milwaukee Power Tool Kits That Are Worth The Investment
Building out your power tool collection from scratch can be a daunting task for many people. That's what makes finding a bundle or kit that much more exciting — you're getting a lot more value out of your purchase. Pricing can be an issue, and if you're settled on Milwaukee, you've decided to skip over the budget tier like Ryobi.
Milwaukee, unlike Ryobi, is not sold exclusively at Home Depot. This means you can shop around for prices and not be stuck with a single retailer, but they are still pricier than competitors. If you're sticking with kits, you might be able to soften the blow a bit. The Milwaukee brand is a nice sweet spot between a budget brand and one that will break the bank. Of course, it's still important to target tools you'll get a lot of mileage out of over something that's more a one-time use kind of thing.
Lithium-Ion Cordless Drill Driver/Impact Driver Combo
Having a trusty cordless drill is nice to have around if you ever need to make some simple home repairs or improvements. Milwaukee's kit comes with an 18V cordless drill, and you'll also get an impact driver with it for around $200. You'll likely get more uses out of the drill for everyday use, but the driver will come in handy if you're doing more involved work, like making a table, bench, bookshelf, or something else.
The bundle comes with two batteries, a charger, and a bag to carry the tools around. The result is a good amount of value for something many people need in their toolboxes. The tools come with a 5-year warranty, while the batteries come with a 2-year one. This should be enough for people to bite the bullet and not have to worry about their new purchase breaking down any time soon.
18V Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Circular Saw Combo Kit
If you have extra space, such as in your garage, then picking up a circular saw makes a lot of sense. Saws like the one offered in the $350 Milwaukee bundle paired with a cordless hammer drill are nice to have around if you're doing any sort of woodworking, like building a shed or a picnic table.
As for the hammer drill, it can be used for all sorts of projects around the house. Unlike an impact driver, the hammer drill will work more like a regular drill, just more powerful. This drill will come into play when mounting a TV, drilling into concrete, or anything where the standard drill just isn't cutting it. If you're doing any sort of work in a basement with lots of concrete or other hard surfaces, you'll find that a hammer drill is very handy. It being 18V means there will be little it can't handle.
Cordless Drill Driver/Impact Driver/Ratchet Combo Kit w/ M12 HACKZALL Reciprocating Saw
For about $400, you can get a collection of three tools: a cordless drill driver, an impact driver, and a ratchet. On top of that, you'll be getting a pair of batteries, a charger, and a bag for it all. It's a pretty good value if you'll use these tools a lot. You'll want to keep in mind these are 12V options, so they are more tailored for smaller projects.
While the 18V is more powerful, there are many benefits to having a 12V drill on hand. You benefit from the 12V tools being much lighter than their 18V counterparts. This does allow easier maneuverability into tighter spaces, and they are perfectly fine for casual use. As a bonus, the 12V options do tend to be cheaper than 18V. This bundle also comes with a reciprocating saw that you can use to cut through wood, metal, or any other material you're working with.
18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with M18 Blower
An 18V hammer drill is nice to have for improvements around the house, and the same goes for an impact driver. These two tools ensure you're able to repair just about anything that goes wrong in your home, but this bundle gets even better. If you're struggling with leaves in your yard or you just want to ditch the rake, grabbing a leaf blower will handle that. For about $600, all of this can be yours.
Leaf blowers might seem a bit pricey, but they bring a huge upgrade to your everyday life. Raking your yard can be a lengthy experience, but a leaf blower can trivialize the whole process. This bundle comes with three tools, a pair of batteries, a charger that works with 12V and 18V batteries, and a carrying case. If you're starting your collection from scratch, this can be a good bundle to jump on.
18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Tool Kit (4-Tool) w/ Wet/Dry Vacuum
Having an 18V hammer drill, saw, impact driver, and work light will pretty much cover all of your bases when it comes to around-the-house use. While this combo will allow you to complete any task without issues, what about the cleanup? If you're doing a lot of drilling or sawing, you're going to have some debris left over that can be a pain to clean up. That's why this combo also comes with a vacuum.
Cleaning up all of the scraps after a project is finished doesn't have to be annoying, and it can actually be quite fast if you pick up the vacuum. This bundle comes at the price of about $750, so it is quite an up-front investment. However, it covers all of the bases. If you're going to be getting a lot of use out of the tools included, it's a worthy purchase.