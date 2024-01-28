These Milwaukee Tool Products Will Help You Whip Your Yard Back Into Shape

With springtime comes storms, and often, they will knock the weak limbs of trees off and onto your yard or, worse, a power line. That's why doing some preventative maintenance around your property is a good idea, especially if you can save yourself some work down the road. Milwaukee's M18 Fuel Telescoping Pole Saw gives you the reach you need to cut down those troublesome branches at a safe distance and many times without the need for ladders. It can extend from 9 to 13 feet in length with a 16-foot maximum reach.

Additionally, the saw has a 25 m/s chain speed with 2.35 HP peak power and can reach full throttle under one second. It even comes with a trigger lock-off, so you have full safety control of the tool. With the use of one M18 Redlithium High Output 8.0 battery, you can do up to 115 cuts on 4-inch diameter branches or 25 cuts for 8-inch diameter branches. It even comes with a metal branch hook, so while your saw is up in the trees, you can clear hung-up branches with no problem.

You can buy this pole saw at Home Depot for $600. However, the press release for this tool came out on October 2, 2023, so it's still a fairly new product, which means there are not many reviews on it yet. Nonetheless, Pro Tool Reviews did an extensive review on the telescoping pole saw and gave it an overall rating of 9.8/10. There were no drawbacks reported in the article.