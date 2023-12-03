4 Stores You Probably Didn't Know Sell Milwaukee Tools
Milwaukee tools are among the world's most trusted and reliable. The brand makes tools for woodworking, auto repair, and home renovation. Milwaukee began life in 1922 as the A.H. Petersen Company, but a fire the following year destroyed the Petersen factory, and co-founder George Siebert reformed the enterprise as The Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation in 1924.
In the nearly 100 years since, Milwaukee has made its reputation by building familiar power and hand tools like impact wrenches and screwdrivers, but it also makes some very odd tools with niche uses. You're probably aware that you can buy Milwaukee tools at online commerce giant Amazon, as well as at brick-and-mortar/online hybrid megastores like Home Depot, Ace Hardware, and Walmart.
Milwaukee made $8 billion in profit in 2021 and could not have reached that benchmark without a wide distribution network for its products. Let's look at a few less obvious places to find Milwaukee tools for sale as you gather gifts for the upcoming holidays.
Summit Racing
Summit Racing is an auto parts distributor headquartered in Tallmadge, Ohio, with retail stores in Nevada, Georgia, and Texas. Summit is probably best known as a source for parts for performance and off-road vehicles, but Summit sells pretty much anything you might need to work on your car or truck, from repair manuals and shop supplies to a wide array of hand, pneumatic, and electric tools.
Summit carries almost 7,000 Milwaukee products ranging in price from a $1.99 magic marker that can write on metal, cinderblock, and concrete to an M18 Fuel Inspection Scope Kit that sells for over $10,000.
Other Milwaukee Tool products available at Summit's website or four retail stores include wrench and socket sets, screw and nut drivers, and many selections from the M12 and M18 power tool lines, including drills, grinders, saws, and the batteries and chargers needed to keep them running. Summit also carries dozens of Milwaukee-branded accessories to store and organize your tools, from parts trays and tool aprons to backpacks, tool boxes, and full-sized tool chests.
West Marine
You might regard West Marine as just a place to buy fishing equipment, life jackets, outboard motor parts, and other bits of boat-related gear, but the nationwide outlet also carries clothing, shoes, and a wide selection of tools, including more than 100 Milwaukee Tool products. These offerings range from hand tools like screwdrivers and pliers that retail for less than $20 to M18 Fuel power tool kits selling for several hundred dollars. West Marine also sells M12 and M18 series batteries and chargers, all available on the company's website.
West Marine has more than 240 brick-and-mortar locations in 38 states and Puerto Rico, and you can use their online store locator to find the one closest to you. West Marine's website also allows you to search a particular store's inventory so you don't waste a trip. They offer free standard shipping on all website orders, and traditional and electronic gift cards can also be purchased online.
NAPA Auto Parts
You're probably familiar with NAPA Auto Parts, after all, there are more than 5,000 stores with the familiar blue and gold logo in the United States alone. You might expect that NAPA stores would carry Milwaukee tools geared toward auto repair such as locking pliers, impact wrenches, and die grinders. However, NAPA carries nearly 700 Milwaukee tool products, from an $8 screwdriver to an $11,000 jaw and ring kit for Milwaukee's ForceLogic press tool. (A press tool is used to join plumbing pipe together without the need for soldering, welding, or brazing).
In between you'll find an impressive selection of hand and power tools like hook and pick sets, M12 and M18 powered cutters and polishers, and several different models of shop vacuum.
NAPA stores offer curbside pickup in as little as 30 minutes for in-stock products and online purchases of $35 or more are eligible for free same-day ground shipping to nearly all United States locations.
Blain's Farm and Fleet
While the chain may not have the nationwide reach or name recognition some other outlets do, Blain's Farm and Fleet has 45 stores across Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, and Iowa. The family-owned business sells more than 1,000 Milwaukee Tools products on its website, from stocking stuffers for less than $20 to the M18 ProPEX Expansion Tool Kit, which retails for $999.99.
Last year, Blain's made Newsweek's annual list of the best online shops, earning the honor for the second straight year. If you live close to a Blain's store, you can order online and pick your purchases up at a drive-through window in as little as one hour, and Blain's is offering free shipping on certain power tool orders over $49 for a limited time. Blain's also offers free same-day delivery for local customers on orders placed before 2 p.m. and free iOS and Android apps for convenient online shopping.