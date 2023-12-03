4 Stores You Probably Didn't Know Sell Milwaukee Tools

Milwaukee tools are among the world's most trusted and reliable. The brand makes tools for woodworking, auto repair, and home renovation. Milwaukee began life in 1922 as the A.H. Petersen Company, but a fire the following year destroyed the Petersen factory, and co-founder George Siebert reformed the enterprise as The Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation in 1924.

In the nearly 100 years since, Milwaukee has made its reputation by building familiar power and hand tools like impact wrenches and screwdrivers, but it also makes some very odd tools with niche uses. You're probably aware that you can buy Milwaukee tools at online commerce giant Amazon, as well as at brick-and-mortar/online hybrid megastores like Home Depot, Ace Hardware, and Walmart.

Milwaukee made $8 billion in profit in 2021 and could not have reached that benchmark without a wide distribution network for its products. Let's look at a few less obvious places to find Milwaukee tools for sale as you gather gifts for the upcoming holidays.