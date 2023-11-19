The Reason Why Milwaukee Power Tool Batteries Are So Expensive

If you're a fan of cordless power tools, you may spot the occasional great deal. A drill, saw, or other tool from a brand like Milwaukee doesn't cost that much on its own. Its pricing is usually on par with, or sometimes cheaper, than the corded equivalent. Cordless tools are a lot more portable, versatile, and easier to use than corded tools, so if one is the same price it's a no-brainer, right?

As always, there's a catch with this kind of thing. That comes in the form of the battery packs the tools need to operate. If you see a tool for cheap, it's almost certainly a "batteries not included" type deal. The battery will have to be purchased separately and can cost as much, if not more, than the tool you've just splashed out on. Yes, there are off-brand batteries, and you can just buy one and switch it between compatible tools — but both of those methods have their downsides.

So as you bite the bullet and put at least one $150+ power pack into your cart, you may be wondering why it costs so much? Well, the answer is a little complicated and companies like Milwaukee are vague about their pricing strategies. But there are a few reasons why this seemingly simple component is one of the most expensive things in your tool bag.