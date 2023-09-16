The Ultimate Guide To Maximizing Battery Life Across All Your Devices

If you glance around right now, you'll probably see multiple devices that require constant charging. The one you're reading this on is most likely one of them. Long gone are the days of single-use batteries for most devices, and instead, most of the tech you carry around is powered by a technology called lithium-ion. It's an undoubtedly convenient technology, but you probably find yourself frustrated by it on a daily basis nonetheless. Every time your phone or laptop dies before you can make it to an outlet, you're losing some of the most basic tools we use to navigate modern life.

However, there are quite a few things you can do to make dead batteries a less frequent occurrence, so we've compiled some of the most effective tips. This guide is all about prioritizing battery life above all else, and that's a trade-off. Most people probably won't want to follow every tip on this list unless willing to neuter their device's functionality, so treat it more like a buffet of options to pick from. To be clear, though, none of these tips will harm your device, and all of them can easily be undone at any time. With that said, let's dive in to save you some juice.