Why Your iPhone Screen Dims Automatically (And How To Change It)

So you've realized that your iPhone's screen dims on its own. What's happening there? Is there something wrong with your phone? If you're looking for answers to such questions, you're not alone. Although iPhones come with some of the most gorgeous displays on smartphones, many users complain about the mysterious ways these displays act in.

However, what most people don't know is that iPhones ship with several screen-related features that, on most occasions, lower the brightness for legitimate reasons. The first could be Automatic Brightness, which adjusts your phone's brightness all day. Another feature that could dim your iPhone is Auto-Lock.

The internet's favorite, Dark Mode, could also be why your iPhone appears dull during certain times of the day. Yes, all of these features are designed to provide a comfortable experience. However, if you don't review and set them to your liking, they might make you believe your iPhone is haunted. Let's dive deep into these iPhone features and make sure they're customized to your preference so that you never complain of a dim screen anymore.