Settings On Your iPhone That Are Ruining Your Experience

We're living in a digital environment which increasingly relies on a reciprocal relationship between consumers and creators. Many companies and products rely on customer reviews to help spread word of mouth and build confidence in their offerings. It's a lot easier to throw your money down if a few thousand strangers have vouched for something. As a result, pop-up requests for ratings or reviews are becoming more and more common.

It isn't unusual while playing a game or using some other application, for a text box to appear, asking whether you're enjoying yourself. A simple yes or no question is inevitably followed by a request for a review or rating on a five-star scale. More often than not, you're likely to close those out, only momentarily irritated by the annoyance. It's not the world's biggest problem, but it's one you can fix.

This feature isn't new — it has been available since the release of iOS 11 (via OSX Daily) — but it isn't exactly widely advertised. To block rating or review requests once and for, access the Settings menu on your phone, then scroll to App Store and locate In-App Ratings & Reviews. There, you'll find a simple toggle switch. Flicking it into the off position will stop rating and review requests before they get to you.