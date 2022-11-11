iOS 16 Features That You're Missing Out On

In the old days, when you bought a piece of tech, its features were static. You wouldn't expect to wake up a couple of years down the line and suddenly your television can do something it couldn't do before. If you wanted a gadget with all the latest features, you had to buy something new. Now, thanks to automatic over-the-air updates, an upgraded operating system can give your old phone a suite of new features. The only trouble is they arrive silently. Unless you go looking, you're likely to miss them.

If you're an Apple user, the recent release of iOS 16 unleashed a full catalog of new or enhanced functions, some of which we've been wanting for years. You've likely encountered some of them in the ordinary course of everyday use, but some are subtle or tucked away behind layers of menus where you might not think to look.

Of course, that's why we're here, to give you the rundown on our favorite iOS 16 features, so you don't miss out.