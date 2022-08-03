What Is Haptic Touch And What Can You Do With It?

Apple previously deployed a feature called 3D Touch, which was first introduced with the iPhone 6S lineup in late 2015. This feature allowed for pressure-sensitive functions, such as holding a button down very lightly for a quick peek into a window's contents without fully committing to opening a window and entering the app. Haptic Touch, which activates after a button is held down for a certain length of time rather than after a certain pressure is reached, replaced 3D Touch in Apple's iPhone 11 lineup and beyond. Though it doesn't support various levels of pressure, it can provide most of the same functionality.

With Haptic Touch, you can long-press an app icon until your iPhone affirms your press with a quick vibration and a newly-opened drop down menu with several options, if the app is supported by Haptic Touch. In some instances, Haptic Touch may not be as quick or versatile as 3D Touch was, but aside from any functionality that was removed due to the loss of pressure-sensitive peeking and popping, it's arguably not too different. Both features make use of Apple's Taptic Engines and rely on haptic feedback to communicate whether you've successfully hard-pressed or long-pressed any given button. As an aside, calling the new feature Haptic Touch was likely more of a marketing trick than an actual first-time initiative to give your iPhone 11, 12, or 13 haptic feedback that it didn't have before.