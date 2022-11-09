Belkin MagSafe Continuity Camera Mount Review: Finally, A Good MacBook Webcam

Surprisingly, one of the most talked-about highlights from Apple's macOS Ventura reveal was a small accessory from Belkin. Officially branded as the "Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac Notebooks" (we'll refer to it as the "Belkin mount" or" Belkin adapter"), it takes advantage of Continuity Camera. This built-in software feature replaces your MacBook's webcam with the iPhone's far superior camera. The $30 accessory provides a massive webcam update with a smooth design and an affordable price to boot.

As Apple's identity shifted over the last two decades from a high-end and somewhat niche computer boutique to an all-encompassing technology behemoth, the company's product lineup gradually integrated more consumer-friendly pricing options. But making costs (slightly) more accessible has also meant cutting the occasional corner. And MacBooks' webcams have been a primary casualty.

Apple first added 720p front-facing cameras to its MacBooks in 2011. However, 11 years later, the company has improved its laptop camera resolution only incrementally — and even then, only in its highest-end models. Even today, Apple still sells notebooks with that same spec: 720p. While the latest MacBooks running Apple Silicon finally include full HD 1080p cameras, even they pale in comparison to the resolution and overall quality of modern iPhone shooters.

Baked into macOS Ventura, the new Continuity Camera feature lets you use your iPhone camera for FaceTime, Zoom, and other MacBook video-calling apps. And Belkin's iPhone mount was built explicitly for the new feature, in partnership with Apple, holding your iPhone in a prime position on top of your screen.